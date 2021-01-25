Pepe Herrera is Toni Gonzaga's leading man in PH version of 'My Sassy Girl'

MANILA – Less than a week since it was announced that Toni Gonzaga will play the title role in the local version of the movie “My Sassy Girl,” it was revealed that Pepe Herrera will play her leading man in the Philippine adaptation of the South Korean drama.

TinCan Films, Gonzaga's production outfit, made the announcement on its official Facebook page on Monday.

“Grateful for your warm response for our Sassy Girl. Today, let us celebrate the guy who will tell her story. We are proud to share with you Pepe Herrera as our leading man for My Sassy Girl,” TinCan Films said.

The post was accompanied by photos of Gonzaga and Herrera as they appear to be on the set of their movie.

In her vlog last week, Gonzaga said she already considers the just-announced project as one of her greatest career achievements, revealing she has wanted to do the project since 2006.

Gonzaga first watched the original film 15 years ago on the set of her own romantic-comedy film “You Are the One.”

“Hindi ko makakalimutan ‘yun,” Gonzaga said, even mentioning her shooting location at the time, Pampanga.

Referring to her director then, Cathy Garcia-Molina, Gonzaga said: “Sabi ni Direk Cathy, panoorin mo ‘yung ‘Sassy Girl.’ Iyan ang peg namin sa ‘yo. Dapat ganiyan ka, may pagka-feisty.”

Starring as the unnamed title character in the 2001 movie was Jun Ji-hyun, with whom Gonzaga has been compared over the years.

The film’s release date and venues, have yet to be announced.

Related video: