'PBB' alum Fourth Solomon, wife expecting baby boy

MANILA -- Former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Fourth Solomon and his wife, model Grizella Gratela, are expecting a baby boy.

Solomon shared his excitement in an Instagram post as he shared snaps from his wife's maternity shoot.

"Excited to see you very soon Robert Gavin," he wrote.

For her part, Gratela thanked her husband for her support throughout her pregnancy.

"Can't believe we're going to be 3 in 3 months. So far this pregnancy has been so amazing thank you babe for making it easy and for always feeding me and Robert Gavin yummy foods," she wrote, tagging her husband.

Fourth and Gratela tied the knot in August 2020.



Fourth and his twin brother Fifth were part of "Pinoy Big Brother: All In."

