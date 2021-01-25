Loisa Andalio fights falling for Ronnie Alonte in 'Unloving U' trailer

MANILA – The trailer of the digital series “Unloving U” starring Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte has finally been released.

In the two-minute teaser, the real-life couple are seen playing Fiona and Alfie, who are forced to live under one roof because their parents, played by Ariel Rivera and Gelli de Belen, married each other.

At the beginning, the step-siblings frown at the idea of living together because of their different personalities.

However, they surprisingly get along that they actually start falling for each other.

Later on in the clip, Fiona confesses to her father that she already loves Alfie. Knowing this won’t do any good, she takes it upon herself to start unloving him.

Directed by Easy Ferrer, “Unloving U” is one of ABS-CBN’s offerings in 2021 that will be available on iWantTFC beginning February 8.

Aside from Andalio, Alonte, de Belen and Rivera, the series also features KD Estrada, Anji Salvacion and Sam Cruz.

Watch the trailer below beginning the 17-minute mark.

