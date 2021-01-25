Claudine Barretto talks to Jodi Sta. Maria about Raymart Santiago

MANILA – Claudine Barretto has finally said her piece about the rumored relationship of her estranged husband, actor Raymart Santiago, and actress Jodi Sta. Maria.

In a PEP report, Barretto was quoted to have said that she reached out to Sta. Maria when she heard about the news.

“I was very, very close to Jodi. That’s why I really felt so bad na hindi niya sinabi. Ang ginawa ko, kinuha ko ang number niya kay Raymart, ako ang tumawag sa kanya. Nagkausap kami," she said.

Relating how their talk went, Barretto said: “Maayos 'yung pag-uusap namin. Until meron akong isang hiniling sa kanila na umoo sila. It was for the kids. Hindi sila... they didn’t live up kung ano 'yung promise nila. 'Yon 'yung medyo hindi okay.”

Barretto is referring to Sabina and Santino, her two kids with Santiago.

Nonetheless, the actress said she does not have anything against Santiago and Sta. Maria.

“I think everybody deserves to be happy. Kahit hindi kami nagkakasundo ni Raymart. At the end of the day, I want them to be happy. Kasi, at the end of the day, he’s still the father of my children," she said.

Reiterating her only concern, Barretto said Santiago could do anything he wants as long as he will not forget his responsibilities to their children.

“Ang akin lang, huwag lang niyang kalimutan ang mga responsibilidad niya. Kasi medyo hindi niya nagagawa 'yung dapat niyang gawin eh. Hindi siya sumusunod eh. 'Yun lang naman ang akin. Kung anong meron sila sa buhay nila, okay, go,” she said.

“Noong una talaga, full support pa ako, e. I was so excited, blended family, ganyan-ganyan. Pero just for them honestly, with all sincerity, I want them to be happy. Just don’t forget my children. Yun lang naman ‘yon,” she added.

