Slipknot's Corey Taylor to hold PH concert on April 1

MANILA — Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is coming to the Philippines for a solo concert this year.

Taylor, who is also a member of the rock band Stone Sour, will be holding his "CMF2" concert at the New Frontier Theater on April 1.

The upcoming concert promises to be a highlight of Manila's 2024 music calendar, with a setlist that spans Taylor's illustrious career and showcases his versatility as a musician and entertainer.

He is expected to perform his chart-topping hits like "Through Glass", “Duality” and "Before I Forget" to songs from his solo albums, "CMFT” and “CMF2.”

Tickets for the concert will go on sale starting January 30 at 12 p.m. and will be available for purchase through www.InsigniaPresents.com or at any Ticketnet outlets nationwide.

