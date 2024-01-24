'Single's Inferno' confirmed for 4th season: Netflix

Teaser poster for the fourth season of 'Single's Inferno.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

The dating series "Single's Inferno" is returning to Netflix, becoming the first unscripted show from South Korea to be renewed for a fourth season on the platform, the streamer said Wednesday.

Launched in 2021, the series follows a group of single persons who stay on an island with the intent of finding romance while undergoing a series of challenges.

In a statement, Netflix said the third season, which aired last December, "surprised viewers with its unexpected rule changes and twists, straying from the formula of previous seasons."

"Due to its success, 'Single's Inferno' became the first Netflix Korea unscripted series to be renewed for a fourth season," the streamer said.

A still from the third season of 'Single's Inferno.' Photo courtesy of Netflix

Producer Kim Jae-won said the team behind the show "will continue to do our best and make sure Season 4 is even more entertaining for you."

"[We will pay] closer attention to the fans' feedback on Season 3, both positive and negative,” Kim said.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.