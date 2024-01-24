Pauleen Luna gives birth to second baby

MANILA -- Actress Pauleen Luna turned to social media on Wednesday to share a glimpse of her second child with husband, veteran actor-host Vic Sotto.

Written on the photo which shows the baby's right cheek and lips were words "Good morning" and a red heart emoji.

Screen grab: Instagram/@pauleenlunasotto

In her most recent Instagram Stories post, Luna shared a photo of her daughter Talitha, who was with her at the hospital room.

Screen grab: Instagram/@pauleenlunasotto

According to a report published by PEP, Luna gave birth on Tuesday morning, January 23, to a baby girl.

On Monday, Luna uploaded her "last pregnant selfie" and admitted being sentimental.

She also shared her message to her first daughter, Talitha, 6, stressing that she will always be "mommy's first."



"Today, I took my last (probably, ever) pregnant selfie. Yes, it sure is a sentimental feeling but I feel extremely blessed to be able to carry another child despite my condition. All glory and praise goes to our one and only Lord for blessing us with this child. Ikaw lang talaga ito Panginoon, wala ng iba pa. I couldn't have carried her to term without Your protection and guidance oh Lord. I would also like to thank all my prayer warriors who have been with us since day 1. Please know that you have a special special place in my heart," she wrote.

"To my dear Tali, I know this is something new and things might be a little different but know that you will always be mommy's first. It was just you and me for 6 years and you have taught me SO MUCH. Maybe you would think that often times you needed your mom but it was really me who needed you most of the time. Thank you for giving me purpose and meaning. Thank you for making me a very happy mommy."

Luna also thanked Sotto, her "ever supportive and loving husband."

"I look at you now as i type these words and my heart is just filled with love and gratitude. Mahal na mahal kita. Habang buhay," she said.

The actress-host ended her post by expressing her excitement to meet their newest daughter.

"Mommy cannot wait to hug and kiss you tomorrow! You are yet another answered prayer in our lives! I'm so excited to make memories with you and your ate and dad. I love you!" Luna wrote.

Luna and Sotto celebrated their 12th year as a couple last November.



