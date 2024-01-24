'Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin' holds thanksgiving party

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin" had a thanksgiving party attended by its cast and crew.

Show producer JRB Creative Production posted snaps taken from the celebration on its social media accounts.

The special occasion was also attended by ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast Ms. Cory Vidanes, Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi, Media5 chief operating officer Dino Laurena, and TV5 programming head Jillmer Dy.



Below are photos from the thanksgiving party uploaded on Instagram by JRB Creative Production.

In their "Magandang Buhay" guesting last week, the series' stars Jane Oineza and Ria Atayde said they are grateful for the opportunity to star in the afternoon series.

Produced by JRB Creative Production, "Nag-Aapoy Na Damdamin" aired its pilot last July 25.

A collaboration between ABS-CBN and TV5, the revenge drama is now down to its last week. It airs at 3:15 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z, and TV5.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Watch more News on iWantTFC