Maricel Laxa praises son Donny at 'Good Game' premiere

MANILA -- While he’s having a TV moment now via his current ABS-CBN series “Can’t Buy Me Love,” Donny Pangilinan headlined the first-ever esports drama “GG (Good Game) The Movie,” which opens in cinemas on Wednesday, January 24.

During the film’s celebrity screening at SM Megamall on Tuesday, Pangilinan’s friends and family were present — his mother Maricel Laxa-Pangilinan (who is also part of the cast), sister Hannah Pangilinan (creative producer-writer), father Anthony Pangilinan (executive producer), uncle former senator Kiko Pangilinan, and love team Belle Mariano (onscreen partner).

Showbiz friends Andrea Brillantes and Edward Barber, and co-stars Gold Aceron, Igi Boy Flores, Kaleb Ong, Johannes Risler, and Baron Geisler were also present at the premiere night.

In the movie, the Kapamilya leading man becomes the leader of a team formed by former gamer Kurt (Geisler) who dreams of fulfilling his childhood dream of being a top winner.

From beginning to ending, Pangilinan established his character and its message and feelings. With or without a leading lady, he connected with the viewers through his simple yet remarkable performance.

The film’s director Prime Cruz said that Pangilinan’s character Seth was based on his brother as he dedicated his film to online gamers.

“It’s such a surreal experience. First kong mapanood ito nang full-length., I’m just so proud. Sobrang ganda at nag-enjoy kaming lahat at siyempre emotional,” Pangilinan told the media, while thanking the production and his family.

Praising his son, Laxa added: “Sana mayroon tayong napulot na mabuti na maipapasa natin sa iba. Namangha ako kay Donny. He was very much into the moment and na-realize ko na magaling pala siya. Nasabayan niya pala ako. Mayroong pinagmanahan.”

The movie produced by the Pangilinan family showed viewers the importance of having a mother who supports her son and that at the end of the day, whatever career you pursue, she will always be there.

Distributed by ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc., produced by Mediaworks, and directed by Prime Cruz, “Good Game: The Movie” opens January 24 in cinemas. It also stars Boots Anson-Roa and the late veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez.

