LOOK: Ruby Ruiz attends 'Expats' premiere in New York

Filipina actress Ruby Ruiz attended the premiere night of the upcoming American series "Expats" held over the weekend in New York.

On Instagram, Ruiz uploaded photos and clips taken from the star-studded event led by the series' lead star, Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.

In one of her updates, Ruiz uploaded a snap showing her with the other cast members of "Expats" at the premiere held at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

"What an incredible experience I will always remember! My FIRST premiere for EXPATS held at MoMA Thank you @primevideo and to the entire Amazon staff who made these all possible," Ruiz wrote in her recent post.

In "Expats," Ruiz plays Essie, the helper of Margaret (Kidman).

The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video starting January 26.

Aside from "Expats," Ruiz is also a cast member of the global hit series “Linlang,” which is still available on Prime Video. Its teleserye version started airing last Monday, January 22.

Ruiz also thanked her Linlang," Dreamscape, and ABS-CBN family for the support.

“Linlang: The Teleserye Version” airs weeknights at 8:45 p.m. after “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.