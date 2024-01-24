French-Filipino athlete Emilienne Vigier turned to social media to share photos from her Japan trip with rumored boyfriend, Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia.

In her Instagram post on Tuesday, Vigier uploaded some snaps showing her and Garcia's sweet moments in Japan.

It wasn't clear exactly when the photos were taken.

It was just last November when Vigier via her Instagram Stories first shared a glimpse of her and Garcia watching Coldplay's concert in Tokyo.

She also posted sweet photos with Garcia on his birthday last October.

Garcia earlier opened up about rumors romantically linking him to Vigier.

"Hindi ko siya dini-deny. It's just that, ako and her decided not to share it to everyone. Kasi 'yung relationship na 'yan ay kami lang naman 'yung parte dun, e," he was quoted as saying.

According to Garcia, the lessons he gained from his past relationships have led him to opt for a more discreet approach when it comes to his romantic life.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News prior to the ABS-CBN Ball, Garcia affirmed that he is presently happy and inspired, while refraining from elaborating further.

Before this, Garcia was rumored to be in a relationship with beauty vlogger Bella Racelis. His last public relationship was with actress Julia Barretto.