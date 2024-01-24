Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Jisoo to star in fantasy film: report

(Left to right) Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho and Blackpink's Jisoo are part of the star-studded cast of an upcoming film. Photos from artists' Instagram accounts

Lee Min-ho, Ahn Hyo-seop and Blackpink's Jisoo have been confirmed to be included in the powerhouse cast of an upcoming fantasy film, according to a report.

Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported Tuesday that the three artists join Chae Soo-bin, Shin Seung-ho, Nana, Park Ho-san and Choi Young-joon for the film with the working title "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint."

Talks about the star-studded cast began circulating last year but was confirmed only on Tuesday, with the film's production team releasing photos of the stars at a script-reading session to Korean media outlets.

Filming also began last December, according to Soompi.

Based on a web novel of the same title, "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint" tells the story of Kim Dok-ja, whose world suddenly changes into that of a web novel he read.

Lee gained widespread fame for his role in the 2009 hit drama "Boys Over Flowers," while Ahn is known for starring in the romantic comedy series "Business Proposal."

Jisoo and Nana come from the K-pop girl groups Blackpink and After School, respectively, but both have ventured into acting. Jisoo had her first lead role in the series "Snowdrop," while Nana recently starred in the web shows "Mask Girl" and "My Man Is Cupid."

Chae Soo-bin is known for her lead roles in "I'm Not a Robot" and "Where Stars Land," while her fellow King Kong by Starship artist Shin Seung-ho starred in the fantasy-period drama "Alchemy of Souls."

Veteran actor Park Ho-san played supporting roles in shows such as "My Mister" and "True Beauty," while Choi Young-joon recently portrayed an antagonistic Japanese colonel in the monster thriller "Gyeongseong Creature."

