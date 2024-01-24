Kim Seon-ho returning for Manila fan meet in April

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho. Photo: @seonho__kim/X



South Korean heartthrob Kim Seon-ho is returning to the Philippines in April for a brand-sponsored fan meeting, the event's organizer announced Wednesday.

On its social media pages, food company NutriAsia said it would bring the 37-year-old actor — the new endorser of its ketchup brand UFC — for a fan meeting at the Mall of Asia Arena on April 13.

Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Kim previously went to the Philippines in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

Kim rose to fame with his roles in the romantic dramas "Start-Up" and "Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha." He made his big-screen debut in 2023 with the action thriller film "The Childe."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO