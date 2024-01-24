ABS-CBN.

MANILA — The banters between his character Snoop and Irene, played by Maris Racal, were not scripted, "Can't Buy Me Love" actor Anthony Jennings said.

Irene is the half-sister of Belle Mariano's character Caroline, while Snoop is one the friends of Bingo, played by Donny Pangilinan. Their chemistry grew after Snoop saved Irene from her kidnapper.

In the series' recent episodes, their funny banters have gone viral with netizens branding their comedic face-off as "kanal humor" and "aircon humor." ‘Kanal humor’ means street jokes, while ‘aircon humor’ means funny jokes and punchlines made by rich people.

“May adlib, may halong script. Sinusunod pa rin namin 'yung scripts, pero once na may maisip kami na pwedeng idagdag, sinasabi namin kay Direk.” Jennings said.

Off camera, they would burst out in laughter every time they would come up with witty and funny lines.

“Minsan hindi mo alam kung ano 'yung bloopers namin. Ang dami talaga. Basta hindi ko na maisa-isa. Pag nag-adlib 'yung isa, hindi magpapatalo yung isa. Bigayan kami,” he added.

Up till now, Jennings is still riding high with how viewers and netizens responded to their unexpected team-up.

“Hindi ko rin ine-expect kasi biglaan lang din. Sanay lang din naman ako na nasa bahay lang. Introvert kasi ako,” he said.

Some fans and followers of the tandem have been requesting for a spin-off or stand-alone project for the two. Asked about this, Jennings replied: “We stand together. Kahit ano naman siguro, pero kung bibigyan ng kasunod bakit hindi? Kung ano 'yung mangyari, go with the flow naman kami parehas."

"Hindi lang talaga namin in-expect na aabot sa ganito. Wala naman kaming alam na magkakaroon kami ng eksena.”

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

— from a report by MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

