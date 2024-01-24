IN PHOTOS: Scenes from Gretchen Malalad's wedding

Photos from Ganiel Krishnan, Jeff Canoy, and Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News. Photos from Ganiel Krishnan, Jeff Canoy, and Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News. Photos from Ganiel Krishnan, Jeff Canoy, and Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News. Photos from Ganiel Krishnan, Jeff Canoy, and Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News. Photos from Ganiel Krishnan, Jeff Canoy, and Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News. Photos from Ganiel Krishnan, Jeff Canoy, and Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News. Photos from Ganiel Krishnan, Jeff Canoy, and Zen Hernandez, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — More scenes from the wedding of former ABS-CBN reporter Gretchen Malalad were shared by her former colleagues on social media on Wednesday.

The three-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate tied the knot with her longtime partner, French businessman Jean-Marc Hauducoeur.

Present in the photos of the wedding held in an intimate ceremony in Boracay are Pia Gutierrez, Zen Hernandez, Atom Araullo, Jeff Canoy, Adrian Ayalin, Niko Baua, Dennis Datu, Ryan Chua, Jenny Reyes, Jam Alindogan, and Nadia Trinidad.

Hernandez and Araullo served as bridesmaid and groomsman, while Canoy took on the unique role of a "flower guy" with Trinidad as the flower girl.

Canoy and Hernandez also shared snaps from the wedding as they celebrate the former reporter's new milestone.

