Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 20th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Reyes shared a beautiful photo of her and Roxas as she greeted her husband on their special day.

Aside from their wedding anniversary, the two are also celebrating their 31st year as a couple.

In the caption of her post, Reyes expressed her gratitude to God for Roxas

"My first, my last, my lifetime. Happy 20th wedding anniversary and happy 31st year of togetherness, bebe. Thank you God for 'my forever,'" Reyes captioned her post.

Reyes and Roxas first met when they became co-stars in the ABS-CBN drama series "Mara Clara" back in the '90s.

After years of being together, the two got married on January 23, 2004.

In 2018, to mark their 25th year of being a couple, the two reaffirmed their wedding vows in front of family and friends, including their "Mara Clara" co-star Judy Ann Santos.

Reyes and Roxas have four kids.

