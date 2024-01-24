MANILA -- A movie about esports will not be complete without the support of esports and gaming personalities.

Esports and gaming personalities graced the premiere night of Donny Pangilinan's "GG The Movie."

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang star Joshua "Ch4knu" Mangilog of Smart Omega was part of the red carpet.

Ch4knu took photos with with Andrea Brillantes, John Arcilla, Edward Barber, and Anthony Jennings, which Smart Omega shared on its official page.

First-person shooting shoutcasters Daks and Asurai and Oasis Gaming's cosplayer Aryanna Epperson were also present. Daks was one of the on-screen casters in the movie and relished his experience.

"Of all the screens I ever thought I could be on, it’s the big screen that I never expected," he said on Instagram.

"GG The Movie" is out on Philippine cinemas today.