Ebe Dancel concert with Mitch Singson moved to Feb. 3

Photo from Ebe Dancel's Instagram account.

MANILA — The concert of Ebe Dancel with his former Sugarfree bandmate Mitch Singson has been moved to a later, date due to health concerns.

In an Instagram post, Dancel said that the concert will will be moved to February 3.

"To my fans, I regret to inform you that due to concerns about my health, the Dramachine 20 Years Concert, set for January 26, 2024 at 123Block has been rescheduled to February 3, 2024," the OPM singer said.

"All previously sold tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. However, for those who are unable to attend due to prior engagements, rest assured, full refunds will be facilitated (refund details will be emailed to you)," he added.

"I sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and look forward to delivering an unforgettable performance on the new date. I will recover soon and the show will go on. Hope to see you on February 3, 2024, 123Block. I really hope to still see you all there."

RELATED VIDEO: