Donny Pangilinan, Maricel Laxa Pangilinan, and Belle Mariano at the premiere of "Good Game (GG) The Movie." MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Donny Pangilinan enjoyed the support of fans and fellow celebrities at the premiere night of "Good Game (GG) The Movie" -- the film that marked his debut as a producer.

Among those who showed up at the red carpet of SM Megamall Cinema 2 on Tuesday night were Pangilinan's castmates in the primetime series "Can't Buy Me Love," including Ketchup Eusebio, Anthony Jennings, Gello Marquez, Vivoree, Nova Villa and his on-screen partner Belle Mariano.

"Of course, I wouldn't miss it," Mariano told ABS-CBN News ahead of the screening.

The actress said she has not seen any clips of the movie from Pangilinan. "Sabi ni Donny, surprise daw," said Mariano. "Sabi niya, just watch the movie."

Pangilinan, who arrived with his mother and co-star Maricel Laxa Pangilinan, said he was "so happy" that Mariano and their 'Can't Buy Me Love' castmates made it to the premiere night, given their packed schedule.

"Kagagaling lang namin sa taping," he revealed. "We were thinking, what if it doesn't push through, kasi ang haba ng mga eksena. Pero she's here, and I'm so happy. A lot of the cast actually are here."

"Good Game (GG) The Movie" officially hits Philippine theaters tomorrow.

Aside from his film's opening day, Pangilinan is also looking forward to supporting Mariano's album launch on Saturday, January 27.

The primetime love team says they are happy to see each other do personal projects, while keeping their own partnership active and strong.

"We spoke about it and we’re very supportive of one another and we just continue to support each other with or without 'yung personal agenda," said Mariano. "I promise him that I won’t be someone who would hinder him from gawin."

Also present at Tuesday night's screening were Pangilinan's co-stars such as Boots Anson Roa-Rodrigo, Igi Boy Flores and Baron Geisler. During a short program, Donny’s father Anthony Pangilinan gave a short message and requested a minute of silence in honor of the late Ronaldo Valdez.

"Good Game" was one of Valdez's final projects before he died on December 17, 2023.

