'Apartment404' with Yu Jae-seok, Blackpink's Jennie to stream on Prime

Promotional poster for the South Korean reality show 'Apartment404.' Photo courtesy of Prime Video

The South Korean reality show "Apartment404" is set to stream on Prime Video beginning February 23, the streamer said Wednesday.

The mystery-themed series boasts a solid cast composed of TV personalities Yoo Jae-seok and Yang Se-chan, Jennie of K-pop sensation Blackpink, actors Cha Tae-hyun and Oh Na-ra, and rising star Lee Jung-ha from the superhero series "Moving."

Composed of eight episodes, "Apartment404" is set at an apartment building, where the six residents "trace the truth behind extraordinary events that occur in their residences," Prime Video said in a press release.

"With events based on true stories, each episode will have a unique setting and take place in a different period," it added.

The show is led by producing director Jeong Cheol-min, who worked on other hit variety shows "Running Man" and "Sixth Sense."

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO