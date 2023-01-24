Storm Reid, Ken Leung, Daniel Henney on the plot twists of 'Missing'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

'How well do you know your loved ones?' is a question that echoes through the thrilling film 'Missing'.

It stars Storm Reid who plays June, a young daughter whose life turns upside down when her mother Grace, played by Nia Long, disappears in Colombia.

Storm Reid Sony "Missing"

Much like the 2018 film 'Searching,' 'Missing' uses technology as its central storytelling device where the action plays out on computer and phone screens.

"My initial reaction when I read the script, I was so intrigued, I was on the edge of my seat. I felt like reading it, it was so exhilarating," Reid shared. "When I thought I knew what was going on, I had no idea, because there would be another plot twist and another turn. But also at its core, it's a movie about family, about unconditional love, about sacrifice, about self development and growth."

Ken Leung Sony "Missing"

Veteran actor Ken Leung plays Kevin, her mother's enigmatic new boyfriend.

"I was attracted to a character, and I was curious about what was really happening underneath. If it was what I was seeing, or if there was stuff underneath. And the character is designed such that it creates this looking deeper, and so I was attracted to that," Leung said.

The movie mirrors how modern lives are documented in apps, webcams, CCTV, and social media.

Daniel Henney Sony "Missing"

Daniel Henney, who plays the government agent in charge of investigating the missing-person case, marveled at how the filmmakers told the story.

"It's always interesting when you see a script like this, it's hard to kind of get your head around what it's going to be, you know. Everything is on the screens and the use of social media, but it's incredible. It's amazing how they did it and it's a testament to them," the actor said.

Based on a story by Sev Ohanian and Aneesh Chaganty, the movie is directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson. It is produced by Natalie Qasabian, Sev Ohanian, and Aneesh Chaganty.