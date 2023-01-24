Oscars 2023: 'Triangle of Sadness' up for Best Picture

Ruben Östlund (second from left), winner of the Palme d'or Prize for 'Triangle of Sadness' poses with Erik Hemmendorff, Dolly De Leon, Philippe Bober during the Award Winners' photocall at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 28 May 2022. Clemens Bilan, EPA-EFE

The Palme d'Or-winning film "Triangle of Sadness," which propelled Filipino actress Dolly de Leon to international acclaim, is up for a new set of recognition at the 95th Academy Awards.

On Tuesday, the Academy announced nominees for its 2023 awards season, with the Ruben Östlund film clinching nods for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

The Swedish filmmaker is also in the running for Best Director.

De Leon, who was widely predicted to earn a Best Supporting Actress nomination, was not included in the list.

The 2023 Oscars ceremony will be held on March 13.

Despite the Oscar snub, de Leon and her supporters still have reason to celebrate, following her nominations in the equivalent categories of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and the United States' Golden Globe Awards. Angela Bassett clinched the latter trophy early this month.

In “Triangle of Sadness,” de Leon played Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

Since the Cannes premiere of "Triangle of Sadness," de Leon has been earning non-stop raves from film pundits, winning the supporting-role categories of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, North Dakota Film Society Awards, and most recently, Guldbagge Awards.

Countless doors have also opened for de Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens. For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in mid-2022, and is expected to essay more international roles.

