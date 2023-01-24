Sarah Geronimo took a video of her husband, Matteo Guidicelli, dancing to her song "Dati-Dati." Photo and screengrab from Matteo Guidicelli/Instagram



MANILA – More and more celebrities are joining the craze of making their own dance cover of Sarah Geronimo’s “Dati-Dati.”

The latest to hop on the bandwagon is no less than Geronimo’s husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli.

As seen on his Instagram page, Guidicelli danced to his wife’s new track, with Geronimo herself taking the video.

She could also be heard in the background singing parts of the song while laughing at her husband.

"Dati-Dati dance challenge accepted! I think I did good. Sarah's happy," Guidicelli said.

Released in October last year, "Dati-Dati" reminisces about the good things in the past, hoping to relive it again in the present.

Early this month on “ASAP Natin To,” Geronimo expressed her gratitude to go back to performing live.

"Alam niyo po, masayang-masaya po ako na nagkaroon po talaga ako ng courage na makabalik sa pagpe-perform," Geronimo said.

"Marami pong mga dumating sa buhay ko na nagpahina ng aking loob, ng aking paghinga, nakaapekto po ‘yun lahat sa akin. Pero tinulungan po ako ng Panginoong Diyos na bumangon ulit at yakapin ‘yung talento na binigay Niya sa ’kin," she added.

The pop superstar has been gradually returning to the limelight after a two-year hiatus from television.

She took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to Guidicelli.

Related video: