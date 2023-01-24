MANILA -- Celebrity couple Lovely Abella and Benj Manalo are expecting their first child together.

On Instagram, Abella shared a clip showing her breaking the news to her husband.

"In God's perfect time!" she said, adding that they have been trying to have a child for three years.

"After 15 years sa unang anak ko, at after 3 years na tina-try namin ng asawa ko, at saka pa lang binigay ni Lord," said Abella, who prayed for their baby to be healthy.

For his part, Manalo said their child is the "best wedding anniversary gift" that she and Abella have received.

"This time, we will cherish every moment sa new chapter ng buhay namin. Ang anak naming si Crisha and si Nathan magkakakapatid na after how many years, and we're so blessed to have God beside us," he said.

Before getting married in January 2021, Abella and Manalo each had a child from their previous relationships -- Crisha and Nathan, respectively.

