Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 30th anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas are celebrating their 30th year of being together.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Reyes shared a photo of her with her husband, referring to him as her "forever love."

"Thirty years of togetherness. My boyfriend for 11 years and my husband for 19 years," she said in the caption.

"Cheers to 30 years and more," she said in another post, which showed more of their sweet moments.

Roxas, for his part, believes that his relationship with Reyes is "truly blessed," adding that he is looking forward to more years together.

"God, thank you for the 30 years. We are truly grateful. Bebe, we are not lucky, we are truly blessed," he said in an Instagram post.

Reyes and Roxas first met when they became co-stars in the ABS-CBN drama series "Mara Clara" during the 90s.

In 2018, the two reaffirmed their wedding vows in front of family and friends, including their "Mara Clara" co-star Judy Ann Santos.

They have four kids.

