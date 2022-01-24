Belle Mariano is confronted with criticisms on social media in the music video of ‘Rise.’ Star Pop

MANILA — Emerging superstar Belle Mariano has released the music video of her new single “Rise,” from her debut album “Daylight.”

Written by Jayda, “Rise” reflects Mariano’s journey in showbiz, which is depicted in music video by YouMeUs MNL and director Amiel Kirby Balagtas.

Mariano is shown being rejected in an audition, and being confronted with harsh words on social media. As in real life, the music video ends in triumph for Mariano, who is seen overcoming the dark chapter.

Mariano’s acting career spans a decade. She entered showbiz in 2012 at age 9.

Her breakthrough finally came in 2021, when she clinched her first lead roles in a series, the phenomenal “He’s Into Her,” and in a movie, the box-office hit “Love Is Color Blind,” both opposite Donny Pangilinan.

She capped the year with “Daylight,” her debut album.

The release of “Rise’s” music video leads up to another career milestone for Mariano, who will stage on January 29 her first major solo concert via KTX.ph.