Two more South Korean idols have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest K-pop artists infected with the new coronavirus.

According to reports published Monday by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi, Seunghoon and Eric of boy bands Winner and The Boyz, respectively, have been diagnosed with the respiratory illness.

Seunghoon initially tested positive through a self-test kit which he used for a "scheduled activity" on Sunday, his agency YG Entertainment said in a statement translated into English by Soompi.

He tested positive again after taking a confirmatory PCR test, YG said, adding that the three other Winner members were found negative for the virus.

"Lee Seunghoon is vaccinated for COVID-19, did not have any symptoms before being diagnosed, and his health is still in good condition currently," YG said.

Meanwhile, Eric was found positive after taking a PCR test on Sunday for the filming of a reality show, label IST Entertainment said.

The remaining 10 members of The Boyz and their staff members are currently waiting for the results of their COVID-19 tests, IST said.

The reports come a day after YG Entertainment revealed that three members of its boy group iKON tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, South Korea recorded 7,630 new COVID-19 cases, its second-highest daily number of new coronavirus infections.

The country has recently implemented tougher social distancing rules and imposed limits on private gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

