MANILA - Moira dela Torre and her husband Jason Marvin Hernandez celebrated their third wedding anniversary on last week.

To mark the occasion, the Kapamilya singer turned to social media to pen a heartwarming message for her husband, thanking him for making her feel whole.

“All my life, I always felt like I was one-half my mom's and one-half my dad's. But 3 years ago, God opened a new chapter and gave me you. I was no longer a half of one family and half of another but rather one whole thing -- I was yours,” she said.

“I had my own little family. Fully & completely. Yours today and yours until we're old and gray.”

Dela Torre further thanked Hernandez for giving her the greatest gift of her life which is “the daily peace of knowing I am loved by my greatest blessing.”

She ended her post by professing that she loves him “more than I will ever be able to sing about.”

In his own page, Hernandez also wrote Dela Torre a touching tribute, saying he feels blessed to have his wife even though he does not deserve her.

“I’m not the most pogi but she looks at me like I’m the last slice of pepperoni stuffed crust pizza on earth,” he said.

Hernandez then enumerated the many things he loves about his wife.

“She’s sooo charming that everyone she meets like her. Sometimes nga I get worried since I’m an introvert and I’m not as likeable as her. But I’m also kinda relieved that she carries the socializing for the both of us,” he said.

“She makes the best cookies, banana bread, and cinnamon rolls. She makes utos a lot but I secretly like it. I like that she needs me to hand her the remote that’s already beside her,” he added.

For Hernandez, he falls in love more with Dela Torre as he learns more things about her.

In the end, he thanked his wife because “while we still have a lot to improve on, we get to do it together.”

Dela Torre and Hernandez tied the knot on January 15, 2019 in a garden wedding in Tagaytay.