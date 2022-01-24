MANILA – Maxene Magalona has embarked on a solo trip to Baguio to “nourish my soul.”

This after she suddenly felt the urge to take a road trip by herself while she was meditating a few days ago.

“When my soul feels strongly about something, I honor and follow it. I take it as a message from God because I always pray to Him everyday to keep guiding my path and showing me which steps to take in my journey,” she wrote on Instagram.

Magalona said listening to her soul is how she sharpens her intuition.

“I suddenly remembered how I’ve always wanted to drive to Baguio, especially during this time of the year so I thought it would be the perfect opportunity to spend some much-needed quality time with myself, nourish my soul and start the New Year with pure and clear intentions,” she said.

True enough, after spending a week of solitude in Baguio, Magalona was validated that the trip was just what her soul needed.

“Thank You God for being with me every step of the way and for keeping me safe and protected! You are THE BEST!!!”

In a separate post, Magalona thanked everyone she met who made her trip safe and special.

“Met some of the warmest souls in one of the coldest places in the Philippines! Sending my love and gratitude to these beautiful beings who made my trip feel extra safe and special! Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Just recently, Magalona made headlines after eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that she is not following her husband Rob Mananquil anymore on Instagram, fanning speculations about a possible problem on their relationship.

The “Viral Scandal” cast also went for a vacation in Boracay solo, musing about silence and solitude which she considered remedies for those who are struggling with anxiety and depression.

Before 2021 ended, Magalona also advised the public that it is not polite to ask people about their personal lives, especially if you do not know each other personally.