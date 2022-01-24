Screenshot from "AI Love You" trailer.

Thai stars Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok are finally reuniting in a new Netflix film.

In "AI Love You," Maurer plays the role of Bobby who falls in love with Lana (Baifern) after an AI was trapped in his body.

"Does an AI bot have a shot at real love? Robot face AI Love You, starring Mario Maurer and Baifern Pimchanok, streams on Netflix soon," Netflix Philippines said in a tweet.

"AI Love You" will be available for streaming on February 15.

Maurer and Baifern rose to fame in the rom-com movie "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" back in 2010. The hit film was aired on ABS-CBN a year later.

Maurer also starred in Star Magic's "Suddenly It's Magic" with Erich Gonzales in 2012.

