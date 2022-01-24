MANILA – Kris Aquino denied a report that she and former Interior and Local Government Secretary Mel Sarmiento have gotten back together.

In a comment on veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis’ Instagram post, Aquino said her final conversation with Sarmiento just recently made her realize what his true feelings for her.

“Iniwan n'ya ko Nay, when I was at my lowest and ginawa n'ya 'yun via text,” Aquino began.

“Matagal akong tahimik na nagdasal questioning if for both of us, was it ever really love or was it just grief, timing, and infatuation? I found MY answers because we finally got to talk over FaceTime audio a few nights ago... Basing it on that final conversation, it became clear to me what his true feelings for me had been and how little respect i had left for him,” she said.

Aquino said Sarmiento also failed to acknowledge that he hurt her son Bimby and never once checked on how her son was taking their breakup.

Aquino added that it also spoke volumes when she learned from her sister that she had tried several times to message Sarmiento in the hopes of still creating a bridge “but he actually snubbed my Ate.”

The final straw, Aquino said, was when Sarmiento supposedly made up stories about his close relationship with her brother, the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III.

“I feel OA 'yung ginawang panggamit sa nananahimik ng patay -- kaya it was a relationship na 'yung entire premise, what led to the closeness was my brother Noy -- and because of what I had perceived to be their closeness (background lang: the 2 boys & I lived with Noy for the last 5 weeks before the May 2016 elections and Mel was a constant presence kasi maraming tinatapos na GU issues).”

In the end, Aquino emphasized that it’s impossible to get back together with someone who she knows did not really love her.

“So paano magbabalikan sa taong hindi mo na pinagkakatiwalaan at ngayon alam mo nang hindi ka minahal at ginamit ka lamang? The End, Nay... Move on na.”

It was last January 3 when Aquino announced that she and Sarmiento have separated.