MANILA -- Netizens gushed over the latest photos of celebrity couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

On Instagram, Bernardo shared photos of her and Padilla with their friends Joshua Garcia, Ria Atayde and Alora Sasam having a "brunch" date.

"Why double-date when you can triple-date?! Also, my vote for the 'Cutest Brunch Date' award goes to the girl in pink sweater," Bernardo wrote, referring to their pet dog Snowy.

In an earlier post, Bernardo shared snaps of her and Snowy enjoying a boat ride.

Garcia, who became close to Padilla and Bernardo after they worked together in “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” also uploaded snaps and a clip of their water adventure.

They were also joined by Hyubs Azarcon and "The Broken Marriage Vow" actor Zanjoe Marudo.

In previous interviews, Garcia stressed that Atayde is just a friend, after they became close while working on the 2016 series "The Greatest Love," which starred her mother Sylvia Sanchez.

Garcia and Atayde are also both cast in the primetime series "Viral Scandal."



Garcia has credited his circle of friends from the entertainment industry for keeping him afloat during a low point in his life.