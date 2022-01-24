Pentagon at the media showcase held for its new mini album, 'IN:VITE U,' on January 24, 2022. Photo courtesy of Cube Entertainment



South Korean boy band Pentagon released on Monday a new mini album alongside the music video for title track "Feelin' Like," which sees the group embrace a more mature and seductive image.

The new record titled "IN:VITE U" contains six tracks, all co-composed and co-written by the Pentagon members.

Single "Feelin' Like" is described as a blend of pop and R&B "with a classier and upscale vibe," a departure from the rock-tinged sound of the nine-member group's past singles, "Do Or Not" and "Daisy."

The new single and its music video also took inspiration from the story of Pygmalion from Greek mythology, about a sculptor who fell in love with his own work.

Leader Hui is absent from this comeback since he is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

Pentagon debuted in 2016 under Cube Entertainment, home to other popular acts such as BTOB, (G)I-DLE, and Lightsum.

The group is best known for its 2018 single "Shine," which ranked second on Billboard's list of best K-pop singles of the year.

