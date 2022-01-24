Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 29th anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas have been together for almost three decades.

On Instagram, Reyes marked their 29th year of being a couple. They also celebrated their 18 years of marriage.

The two started as childhood sweethearts in 1993. They decided to get married in January 2004.

"From the first pic, 29 years ago, to the last photo. Almost 3 decades!! Yes, it's possible! It wasn't easy, it wasn't perfect but our faith made us stronger, holding on to what we have that is beautiful and rare.

Happy Anniversary bebe," Reyes said.

"Bebe, minsan lang 'to.. before the day ends just want to say luv u sooo much ..salamat sa lahat ..bukas bagong buhay na," Roxas wrote on his Instagram post.

The two first met when they became co-stars in the classic ABS-CBN soap opera “Mara Clara.”

Reyes admitted in a past interview that she considers meeting Roxas on the show an "answered prayer," and that she already knew then that he would be "the one" for her.

In 2018, the two reaffirmed their wedding vows in front of family and friends, including their "Mara Clara" co-star Judy Ann Santos.

Reyes and Roxas have four kids.

