Regine Velasquez leads singing of powerful 'Rise Up' cover

MANILA - Regine Velasquez led a star-studded group of Kapamilya singers in performing a powerful and moving rendition of “Rise Up” on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday.

Velasquez sang the Andra Day hit to cap the Greatest Showdown segment of the variety show, which also featured performances from Gary Valenciano, Martin Nievera, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla and Erik Santos.

Hitting all the notes effortlessly, Velasquez made it to Twitter’s list of trending topics.

The January 24 episode of “ASAP Natin To” marks a milestone for the 25-year-old program as TV5 was added among its airing venues through a landmark partnership between the Kapartid network and ABS-CBN.

Aside from its free-TV channel, TV5 is seen nationwide through Cignal, Sky Cable, and other cable providers.

TV5 will simulcast “ASAP Natin ‘To” alongside the latter’s current airing platforms: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

