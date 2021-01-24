Lovely Abella thanks Kathryn Bernardo for her wedding gown

MANILA – Lovely Abella tied the knot with Benj Manalo on Saturday and she took to social media to thank Kathryn Bernardo for the wedding gown that she wore during the ceremony.

On Instagram, Abella shared how Bernardo exerted efforts and pulled strings just so she could wear a beautiful dress on her special day.

“Mabait talaga si Kath saksi ako sa lahat ng yan, at niregalo niya sa akin ang Napakagandang wedding Gown na suot ko kagabi na gawa ni @stephtancouture,” she wrote in the caption, as is.

While she initially declined to accept Bernardo’s offer, Abella said the Kapamilya star insisted on giving the gift.

“Sabi ko My Ga wag na ako na, pero sabi niya regalo daw niya, wag tayong tumatanggi sa blessings yan ang natutunan ko kasi yan ang way nila to share their blessings at para lalo sila ma-blessed kaya sabi ko buti NAIHABOL kasi 2 days na lang kasal ko na,” she said.

Abella said she is extremely grateful for Bernardo because she even went out of her way just to make sure her wedding gown fits her perfectly.

“Saksi ang aking mga kaibigan na sina @pernellagonzaga at @kelly.harris_ kung gaano ako inalagaan ni Kath para gumanda ako sa mismong kasal ko. Siya ang nag detalye ng gown ko at talagang sinama niya si @janaranilla para i-check lahat kung okay sa akin,” Abella said.

“Salamat sa time and effort Ga, humabol pa yan para lang makita niya kung fit sa akin at maganda sa akin kaya MY GA @bernardokath Thank you for everything, salamat sa mabuti mong PUSO, di ko makakalimutan ang regalo mo at kung di dahil sayo, baka wala akong maisuot,” she added.

At the end of her post, Abella declared her love for Bernardo and the latter’s boyfriend, Daniel Padilla.

Although they are talents of rival networks, Bernardo and Abella developed a close friendship when they spent a lot of time together in Hong Kong when they were filming the blockbuster film “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

In a past interview on “I Feel U,” Abella said all the cast members of the Star Cinema film, including Bernardo and Alden Richards, have made a pact that they will remain friends even after they finished working on the project.