Barbie Almalbis ikinuwento ang laban ng mister sa COVID-19

Sa Isang Instagram post, ibinahagi ng mang-aawit na si Barbie Almalbis ang laban ng kaniyang mister sa COVID-19. Instagram: @martinhonasan / @barbiealmalbis

Ibinahagi ng singer-songwriter na si Barbie Almalbis ang mga pinagdaanan nila ng asawang si Martin Honasan matapos ma-ospital ang mister dahil sa COVID-19.

Sa Instagram, nag-post si Almalbis nitong Sabado ng retrato ng kaniyang sarili habang nakasuot ng personal protective equipment, na aniya'y "outfit of the week" niya habang inaalagaan si Honasan sa ospital.

"We are [still] not sure how he got the virus, maybe from one of our recent hospital visits, or from someone in our bubble who was asymptomatic," ani Almalbis sa caption.

Ayon kay Almalbis, bagaman naging hamon ang pagkakaroon ng COVID-19 ng mister, humugot sila ng lakas sa kanilang pananampalataya.

"This was one of the hardest months we’ve ever had, a faith-stretching season that brought us to our knees many times, but God has remained faithful to sustain us and give us peace through it all," aniya.

Ikinuwento rin ni Almalbis na may isang nurse sa ospital nila na tumulong para gumaan ang loob nilang mag-asawa matapos makaranas ng kahirapan sa paghinga si Honasan.

"One night, it was difficult and sometimes painful for him to breathe, and he felt fuzzy and confused from a 9-day fever and dehydration. He was feeling scared and we mentioned it to our nurse," ani Almalbis.

"She gently tapped him on the shoulder and said, "Don't worry, Sir Martin. God is with you,'" anang mang-aawit.

"She didn’t know it, but that moment gave Martin a surge of hope and peace... He began to recover soon after, and we were able to go home after a few days," dagda niya.

Sa dulo ng caption, nagpasalamat si Almalbis sa lahat ng doktor at nurse ng ospital na tumulong sa kanila.

Kinasal noong 2006 sina Almlabis at Honasan, isang painter na anak ni Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio "Gringo" Honasan II.