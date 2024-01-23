MANILA -- Sarina Oceanía, the daughter of Kapamilya host Jhong Hilario, charmed the netizens anew with her first fiesta performance.

Over the weekend, Hilario uploaded a video of him and his daughter performing for a big crowd at Barangay Bangkal, Makati City.

Aside from singing, the two-year-old girl also did a cute dance performance.

Below is the adorable video of Sarina:

As of writing, the video has been viewed for over a million, with comments mostly praising Sarina for being so adorable and talented.

Sarina is considered one of the youngest vloggers in the country. Aside from over 1.4 million followers on Facebook, she also has over 728,000 followers on TikTok with 15.1 million plus 'likes' and 162,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Hilario welcomed his daughter with Maia Azores in March 2021.

The actor-dancer and TV host even took a break from “It’s Showtime” to focus on her daughter amid the pandemic.

