WATCH: Coldplay shares highlights of 2 concerts in PH

British rock band Coldplay turned to social media to share the highlights of their two-night concert in the Philippines.

The reel with Coldplay's "Adventure of A Lifetime" playing in the background, opened with the country's famous landmarks -- Rizal Monument, Fort Santiago, Manila Cathedral and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan where the band's two concerts were held.

The rest of the video shows the amazing performance of Coldplay and the energetic crowd enjoying their "Music of the Spheres" tour.

Filipino celebrities and political figures were among the thousands of fans who enjoyed the shows during the weekend.

As of writing, Coldplay's reel about their Manila concert has been viewed for over 3.7 million times on Instagram, 1.2 million times on Facebook, and almost half a million views on X (formerly Twitter).

A portion of the sales of the tickets will go to climate-advocate groups that focuses on reforestation, ocean clean-ups, conservation, re-wilding and soil restoration, carbon capture, green and clean technology, environmental laws and advocacies.

Prior to their Philippine Arena concert, the band played in Manila in 2017 for their “A Head Full of Dreams” tour.

