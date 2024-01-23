NCT 127 during the Philippine stop of its 'Neo City: The Unity' tour at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan, Jan. 21, 2024. Alyssa Gonzales, ABS-CBN News

“We got the moon up there,” said NCT 127’s Johnny, pointing up at the celestial body that glowed above the Philippine Sports Stadium early into the K-pop group’s concert. “We got the stars down here. [So] let’s have a great time tonight,” he continued, gesturing towards the thousands of fans that trooped to the Bulacan venue on a Sunday evening.

Part of the charm surrounding the Philippine stop of NCT 127’s “Neo City: The Unity” tour came from the setting: a vast stadium enveloped by clear skies and a cool weather. And for the boys of the wildly popular K-pop act, what truly completed the affair were their beloved “NCTzens” or “Czennies.”

“We did a rehearsal this morning and the sky was amazing, but the nighttime with you guys is even better,” Jaehyun told fans. “I love the breeze, the vibe and the energy. Let’s keep it up until the end.”

But it seemed like there was no need to ask the audience to sustain their energy. As expected, the local crowd never let down throughout the nearly three-hour show. They waved their green cube-shaped light sticks up in the air while dancing and singing their hearts out as Taeyong, Johnny, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark and Haechan presented a packed 28-piece repertoire.

Vocalist Taeil was notably absent from the event as he continues to recover from an injury sustained from a motorcycle accident.

Overall, the concert, reportedly inspired by the science fiction film franchise “The Matrix,” was a heady visual treat as the song-and-dance numbers were accompanied by laser lights, pyrotechnics and striking background videos.

A few minutes past 6:30 p.m, the octet descended from a suspended platform, where they began delivering the chanted opening lines of “Punch.” After alighting onto the floor and getting into formation, plumes of sparks burst from the front of the stage and a boxing bell went off, signaling the concert’s start.

Dressed in all white, the K-pop stars smoothly resumed “Punch” and followed it up with the funky “Superhuman” and relaxed hip-hop single “Ay-Yo.”

The “Neos,” as fans fondly call the group, slowed things down as they sang “Crash Landing” on mic stands positioned circularly in the middle of the cross-shaped B-stage, as though to ensure that the members faced the audience in all directions. The boys then spread out to get closer to fans as they wrapped up their lengthy seven-track opener with “Space,” “Time Lapse” and “Skyscraper.”

For the most part of the concert, produced by DNM Entertainment, the group showcased hard-hitting hip-hop songs. Among the standouts were 2016 debut single “Fire Truck,” in which the members aptly entered the stage on fire trucks; “Cherry Bomb,” which saw the boys exuding braggadocio as they declared themselves “the biggest hit on the stage”; and “Tasty,” performed in a dining room-like setting complete with chairs and an elevated part of the B-stage that resembled a table.

The group also breathed new life into “Favorite (Vampire),” adding strings to the instrumental to give the 2021 single an orchestral touch.

Despite the stadium’s vastness, the boys managed to create an intimate atmosphere with its more mellow offerings. “Fly Away With Me,” in particular, was a mesmerizing display of vocals performed from the suspended platform, while “White Lie” — culled from the group’s latest single album “Be There For Me” (released just last December) — gave off a warm winter vibe.

The group cranked up the volume for the main show’s final stretch, reveling in a series of rousing singles: “Kick It,” “2 Baddies” and “Fact Check.”

Prior to the night’s final encore song “Promise You,” the members thanked fans for attending the concert and continuously supporting them even though they do not visit the Philippines often.

“I just hope the next time we’re here, I think we should have at least two days of the show. This will not be the end, it cannot be the end,” Mark said.

“Thank you so much for always being patient, for sending us support from afar. We really know what you guys are doing so we really love you,” he added.

Jungwoo, meanwhile, praised local fans for their unyielding energy. “We’ll take this energy as an element so that we can perform better in other countries as well. I think I’ll never forget your energy,” he said.

“I think I'm actually taking unforgettable memories [with me] tonight,” Jungwoo said.

Yuta, meanwhile, confessed that he was not feeling well during the concert. “I was quite worried. But because of your cheers, I was able to finish [the show] safely,” the Japanese singer said.

“I felt the outdoor vibe was actually really cozy. It felt more emotional outdoors. Definitely because of you guys, we felt so touched tonight,” Jaehyun said.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.