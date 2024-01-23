Joross Gamboa on 'lucky charm' tag: Not lucky but 'blessed'

MANILA — Netizens called actor Joross Gamboa as a box office “lucky charm” after they noted that he appeared in the Philippines’ top 3 highest grossing films: “Rewind,” “Hello, Love, Goodbye,” and “The Hows of Us.”

The Star Circle Quest alumnus, however, attributed the milestone to a higher power.

“To be honest, nakakatuwa yung gesture na sinasabing lucky charm ako o pag nasa pelikula nagiging hit,” he said in a Zoom interview with ABS-CBN News.

“I am truly grateful and thankful sa achievements pati sa mga naka appreciate, pero all glory to God,” he added.

Gamboa also explained that he does not believe in luck.

“Mas naniniwala ako [na] blessed. It is the other way around. Hindi ako swerte sa pelikula. Mas nakita ko blessed ako dahil napasama ako sa pelikula na tinatangkilik ng mga tao,” he reasoned.

Gamboa expressed deep gratitude for having the chance to display his talents in iconic Philippine films.

The actor acknowledged Cathy Garcia Molina, the director of "Hello, Love, Goodbye" and "The Hows of Us," as well as Mae Cruz who directed “Rewind,” for trusting him with the opportunities to showcase his craft.

“I want to credit this to Direk Cathy Garcia na dahil sa kanya mas na discover yung talent ko sa pag adlib. Binibigyan niya ko freedom. At the same time kay direk Mae Cruz. Talagang siya nag titiwala din sa akin. Saka Star Cinema,” he said.

According to Gamboa, apart from having solid scripts, the creative freedom directors gave him allowed him to further grow as an artist.

More than having a string of blockbuster hits attached to his name, Gamboa emphasized that true success is measured by the number of people his characters have moved.

“Nakakatuwa mga achievements. Pero for me, it is just work. I am blessed to bless other people, to touch peoples lives sa industry na ito,” he said.

“Katulad lkami mga arıtsa bang nagtatrabaho. Difference lang lumalabas kami sa TV. Pero lahat taro pantay-pantay lang,” he added.

RELATED VIDEO