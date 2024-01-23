Indie artist Jhames Joe reimagines Rivermaya's 'If'

Indie artist Jhames Joe

MANILA -- Jhames Joe, an indie singer-songwriter based in Singapore, heard Rivermaya’s song “If” from Bela Padilla and Lorna Tolentino’s movie “‘Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko.”

The song captured his attention and knew exactly what to do. So he asked permission from the song's composer, Rivermaya bassist Nathan Azarcon.

Under Joe’s independent label 96 Records, the singer produced, recorded, and added "colors" to make the song more Gen Z- and TikTok-friendly.

In an interview with select entertainment writers, Joe said, “My wife was watching a movie and I heard the song 'If' and it suddenly took me back when I first heard it on the radio. That was when I started investing my time listening to OPM music.”

“Maganda ang song. Ang simple ng lyrics pero madadala ka sa mensahe nito. Nung kinausap ko ‘yung writer ng song through the help of my friend, pinayagan niya ako and he gave me the contact nung mga taong dapat kausapin para ma-revive ko ang song,” he added.

About his version, he said: “Wala naman akong binago sa lyrics. Bilang nagmi-mix din ako ng song, mayroon lang mga dinagdag para maging modern ‘yung song — sa beats, instrument, and sound.”

For him, the song “speaks to the vulnerability we often experience when opening our hearts to someone else.”

“The song captures the internal struggle between the desire for connection and the fear of rejection,” he said.

It was in 2010 when he left the Philippines to work in Singapore as a 3D animator and visualizer.

Asked how Rivermaya inspired him, the Singapore-based artist told ABS-CBN News: “Nung nagbabanda pa lang ako sa Baguio, wala pa ako sa Singapore, Rivermaya na talaga ‘yung iniidolo ko. Their band kasi has that gift na nakaka-inspire lalo na sa mga baguhang artist. Look at Rico Blanco. His music style is so refreshing. Si Bamboo, iniidolo ko rin. Kahit nung nagkaroon ng sariling banda si Bamboo, I would listen to him.”

The indie artist thanked Rivermaya, mentioning that Blanco even shared his version of the song on his social media. The iconic OPM band is reuniting this February and Joe is excited for the reunion concert.

“Bumili na ako ng tickets. When they announced it, bumili ako agad. Excited ako na makita sila. Iba kasi ‘yung feels na makita sila reuniting in one stage. Excited din akong umuwi sa Pinas. Gusto ko mag-gig ulit,” he said.

“Mahal ko ang OPM. Mayroon na rin akong songs na sinulat ko na na-release na like 'Kalahati,' 'Sayang,' 'Let’s Run Away,' 'Sayo' and 'Hanggang Sa Panaginip.' These songs ay ginawa ko dahil sa pagmamahal ko sa music.”

His version of “If” will hit music platforms on February 2.