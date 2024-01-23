MANILA -- OPM veterans Ice Seguerra, Noel Cabangon and Joey Generoso will be joining forces for a one-night show this February.

Billed as "Strings and Voices: A Threelogy Series," the concert will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on February 23 at 8 p.m.

"On Feb. 23, I’ll be sharing the stage with these two artists whom I looked up to even before I started singing professionally. My kuyas, Joey G and Noel Cabangon, excited na ako sa concert natin!!!," Seguerra wrote in an Instagram post.

Tickets for the concert are available via Ticketworld.

