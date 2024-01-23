EXCLUSIVE: Kim Chiu not in a rush to find 'the one'

Kim Chiu is the guest Star Patroller on 'TV Patrol. Mike Bagtas, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Actress Kim Chiu on Monday has opened up about her personal life, a month after confirming her breakup with long-time boyfriend Xian Lim.

Blessed with numerous projects and a thriving showbiz career, Chiu candidly revealed that she is currently not ready to embark on a new romantic relationship due to her busy schedule.

“Hinahanap ko si The One. Charot! Hinahanap ko siya pero 'wag muna ngayon kasi busy ako. Soon. Siguro mag-merienda muna siya! Hindi naman! Let’s take it day by day and enjoy. Live for the moment and just chill and have fun,“ Chiu said.

For now, Chiu is excited for the release of the teleserye version of her series "Linlang," which premiered Monday. The series was shown on the streaming platform Prime Video last year.

According to Chiu, the teleserye version will feature even more intense scenes and revelations, making it a must-watch for audiences.

“Sobrang excited kasi nung napanood nila na 'Linlang' sa Prime Video that was just 40 to 45 percent ng palabas namin. And this time, complete version and mas mahabang version, uncut version of 'Linlang.' Kung nabitin sila sa napanood nila last year, this time bubusugin namin sila ng panggigigil talaga.” Chiu said.

Chiu admits she is thrilled wherever someone is affected by Juliana Lualhati, the character she plays in the series.

“Masayang gigil siya. Natanggal nila takot ko na baka hindi ko magampanan 'yung role na maayos. So nung nakatanggap ako ng hate comments -- ito lang 'yung hate na kaya ko i-accept. Sana nagawa ko ng maayos siguro kinikilig ako may nagagalit sakin,” she said.

For Chiu, Juliana is one of the most challenging characters she played in her showbiz career. "Sobra! Isa siya sa pinaka-out of the box character na ginawa ko and I'm happy I took the challenge. Siya 'yung biggest and boldest character na pinortray ko sa buong showbiz career ko," she said.

Chiu is thankful for the numerous acting opportunities that have come her way.

She is currently working again with actor Paulo Avelino, who was also her leading man in "Linlang," on the Philippine adaptation of the Korean series "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim."

“Ongoing 'yung taping. Minsan nagkakalatak pa sa 'Linlang' kaya nagiging mabigat so parang nasasabi ni Direk Chad (Vidanes), parang ang bigat ng pagkakagawa niyo, light lang tayo. Nahirapan kami umalis dun sa role namin pero wino-work on naman namin and enjoy nakakatuwa. Very fun, very light. Para kaming nabaliw dalawa parang lagi kami nag-aaway sa 'Linlang' and ngayon hindi kami nag-aaway parang iba naman,” she said.

Chiu also shared some of their memorable moments during the wedding of her good friend Angelica Panganiban.

“Sobrang maga mata namin ni Bela (Padilla)! Iyak talaga kami. Super deserve kasi niya (Panganiban) talaga makahanap ng forever at that is Gregg (Homan). 'Yung wedding nga nila sa US, intimate lang, family and chosen friends! Hindi talaga kami in-invite, pinilit lang namin! Hindi kami papayag na ikakasal ka magpapalit kami ng apelyido tapos wala kami so pinilit namin talaga pumunta kami," Chiu said.

