MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Coco Martin was among those who visited the wake of legendary cinematographer Romy Vitug, who passed away last Thursday, January 18. He was 86.

On Instagram, Martin uploaded photos of him at the wake of Vitug.

"Paalam at Maraming Salamat po, Tatay Romy," Martin captioned his post.

Based on the Facebook post of Vitug's children, Richard Gomez, FM Reyes, Bibeth Orteza, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Rahyan Carlos, Olivia Lamasan have also visited the cinematographer's wake.

According to his son VJ, his father succumbed to cancer of the blood at the City of Imus Doctors Hospital.

Vitug is known for his work on various local movies and TV series, including "Mga Bilanggong Birhen" (1977), "Atsay" (1978), "Kapag Langit ang Humatol" (1990), "Sana Maulit Muli" (1995), and "Hihintayin Kita sa Langit" (1991).

He had worked with the industry's biggest names, from Lino Brocka and Mario O'Hara to Laurice Guillen and Lamasan.

Vitug was named a lifetime achievement awardee at the Cinemanila International Filmfest in 2000 and Gawad Urian in 2016, and was a hall-of-fame inductee at the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

He was also a supporter of ABS-CBN's film restoration advocacy Sagip Pelikula.

Vitug showcased his greatness in cinematography one last time in 2018 for ABS-CBN primetime series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" with Martin as the lead actor.

Vitug will be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon, January 24, at Manila Memorial Park.



