MANILA -- Stars of two ABS-CBN shows joined this year's Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo.

On Sunday, "Darna" star Jane de Leon and fellow cast members Mutya Orquia, LA Santos, Mark Manicad, and Young JV attended the Dinagyang Kapamilya Karavan 2023 at Vista Mall.

Zanjoe Marudo, Janine Gutierrez, Francine Diaz, Seth Fedelin, and other stars of "Dirty Linen" joined the celebrations at Festive Walk Iloilo.

Photos and clips from the events in Iloilo were uploaded on social media by show producers JRB Creative Production and Dreamscape Entertainment.

"Darna" airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

"Dirty Linen," on the other hand, will premiere at 9:30 p.m. on January 23.

