Patrick Sugui, Aeriel Garcia expecting first child

MANILA — Former “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) housemate Patrick Sugui and social media influencer Aeriel Garcia are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the personal milestone in a joint Instagram post on Sunday.

They captioned the reel: "S04 EP01 : the one where they start a family."

Sugui and Garcia got married last May after more than 3 years as a couple.

They got engaged in December 2020. At the time, they had been together for two years.

Sugui rose to popularity in 2010 as one of the teen housemates in "PBB."

Garcia, meanwhile, has a wide following on social media as a content creator and gaming streamer.

