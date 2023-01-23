LOOK: McCoy de Leon, Elisse Joson spotted together

MANILA – McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson are fueling rumors of reconciliation after the two of them were spotted together weeks after the actor confirmed their separation.

As seen in a Facebook page of a local restaurant, De Leon and Joson were seated beside each other while dining out, with the caption of the post describing the two of them as a "stunning couple."

Netizens went abuzz at the start of the year after several screenshots of an alleged conversation between De Leon and a woman surfaced and turned viral.

Hours after the circulation of these personal messages, De Leon issued a public apology and in the process confirmed their separation.

However, he insisted that the primary reason for his breakup with Joson was not another woman.

He did not specify the problem which he claimed to be the main reason that led to his split from Joson.

De Leon and Joson first met as housemates in the "Lucky 7" edition of "Pinoy Big Brother" in July 2016. After their months-long stay where they developed romantic feelings for each other, they exited the program to a large following that would be called "McLisse."

They later became a couple in real life.

The two then became first-time parents to Felize in April 2021 — a milestone they announced seven months later in November that year.

