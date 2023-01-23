MANILA -- Jodi Sta. Maria gave a glimpse of her short break in Taiwan with her family.

The Kapamilya star visited tourist spots such as Shifen Old Street, Yong Kang, Taipei 101, and National Palace Museum.

"Unforgettable short but sweet sojourn with the family to Taiwan. Sometimes, unplanned trips are the best. 'Til our next adventure!" she said in an Instagram post.

Sta. Maria previously went on a trip to Japan with her son Thirdy and her loved ones to welcome the new year.

In early December, she bagged the Best Actress award at the Asian Academy Creative Awards for portraying the role of a betrayed and vengeful wife in "The Broken Marriage Vow," the ABS-CBN adaptation of the British series "Doctor Foster."

Related video: