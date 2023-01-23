Korean singer B.I to hold Manila concert on March 5

South Korean singer-rapper B.I. Photo: Twitter/@shxx131bi131

South Korean singer-rapper B.I is returning to Manila in March for a solo concert, less than a year since he last performed in the country.

A post on the official Twitter page for B.I's fan club revealed the dates for the 26-year-old artist's Asia tour, which includes a stop in the Philippines.

The concert will be held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on March 5, according to the post.

B.I 2023 ASIA TOUR

[L.O.L THE HIDDEN STAGE]

ANNOUCEMENT POSTER



23.03.04 / Bangkok

23.03.05 / Manila

23.03.10 / Jakarta

23.03.19 / Singapore pic.twitter.com/PdBDuTdkCs — B.I Official (@BI_131official) January 23, 2023

B.I will also perform in Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore for the tour, titled "L.O.L. The Hidden Stage" after his latest extended play "Love or Loved (LOL)."

The artist previously performed in the Philippines in August 2022, for a fan meeting held at the New Frontier Theater.

Born Kim Han-bin, B.I debuted as the leader of K-pop boy band iKON in 2015. He left the group in 2019 after figuring in a drug controversy.

B.I's notable singles include "Illa Illa," "Cosmos," "BTBT" and most recently "Keep Me Up."

